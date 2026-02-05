La polizia ha ricostruito gli ultimi momenti della madre di Savannah Guthrie prima della scomparsa. Durante una conferenza, hanno confermato che il sangue trovato sul luogo appartiene a lei. I giorni passano e le autorità continuano a cercare risposte, mentre Savannah e i suoi fratelli hanno pubblicato un video su Instagram, implorando l’ipotetico sequestratore di lasciarla andare. La vicenda tiene il paese con il fiato sospeso.

Authorities pieced together the exact timeline of Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy’s disappearance and confirmed that the blood outside her home belonged to her. The Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared an update on the investigation in a press conference Thursday. “We believe Nancy is still alive,” Nanos said, adding that authorities have been working around the clock to try and get her home. “We’re at that phase now where sometimes we’re waiting, we’re waiting for analysis, we’re waiting for lab reports,” he added. A rushed DNA test confirmed that “the blood on the porch” did belong to Nancy, Nanos shared, adding that “results were minimal. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

© Pagesix.com - Cops lay out Savannah Guthrie’s mom’s harrowing final minutes before disappearance, confirm blood was her’s in press conference

Approfondimenti su Savannah Guthrie Disappearance

La polizia ha convocato una conferenza stampa per fornire gli ultimi aggiornamenti sulla scomparsa di Nancy Guthrie, madre della giornalista Savannah Guthrie.

La polizia di Pima County ha confermato che al momento nessuno è stato ancora individuato come sospettato nel caso della scomparsa di Nancy Guthrie.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Maria Shriver and Jennifer Garner were among the stars who reacted to the "Today" show host's emotional message to her mother's possible kidnappers. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/maria-shriver-jennifer-garner-celebrities-support-savannah-guthrie-missin facebook