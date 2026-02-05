china says expiration of us russia arms treaty regrettable

La fine del trattato tra Stati Uniti e Russia sulle armi si avvicina, e il governo cinese esprime il suo dispiacere. Pechino dice che la scadenza rappresenta un passo indietro per la stabilità globale. Il ministero degli Esteri cinese ha commentato la notizia con rammarico, sottolineando che la decisione rischia di aumentare le tensioni tra le grandi potenze. La fine del trattato apre nuove incognite sulla corsa agli armamenti e sulla sicurezza internazionale.

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that the expiration of the U.S.-Russia arms treaty was regrettable, and urged the U.S. to resume dialogue with Russia on “strategic stability”. The New START treaty expired at the close of Wednesday, marking the end of over half a century of limits on both sides’ strategic nuclear weapons. Russia said on Wednesday it was open to security talks but would resolutely counter any new “threats”. “China regrets the expiration of the New START Treaty, as the treaty is of great significance to maintaining global strategic stability,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina, il Papa ha fatto un appello ai leader di Russia e Stati Uniti affinché rinnovino il trattato nucleare New START.

La Russia ha detto di essere disponibile a discutere di sicurezza nucleare, ma avverte che risponderà con fermezza a qualsiasi nuova minaccia.

