La Cambogia ha chiesto alla Francia di fornire documenti storici per risolvere il contenzioso di confine con la Thailandia. Il primo ministro Hun Manet ha inviato una richiesta ufficiale, sperando che le nuove prove possano aiutare a chiarire la disputa che dura da anni. La questione rimane aperta, e ora si attende una risposta da Parigi.

The 817-km (508-mile) border was first mapped by France in 1907, when Cambodia was its colony, and was based on the natural watershed dividing the country from Thailand. Disputed territories include several renowned historical sites, including the 11th century Hindu temple Preah Vihear, known to Thais as the Khao Phra Viharn. France’s Embassy in Cambodia and the Thai foreign ministry did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment. Cambodia also welcomed France’s “constructive engagement” in efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute, the prime minister said, according to the statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Cambodia asks France to provide historical evidence to help settle Thai border dispute

Approfondimenti su Cambodia France

La Thailandia mantiene la presenza militare in alcune aree civili in Cambogia, con barricate e altre strutture di contenimento.

In Thailandia, i contadini rurali cambiano schieramento politico.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

The Thailand-Cambodia border conflict and the historical maps and temples at its heart

Ultime notizie su Cambodia France

Cambodia asks France to provide historical evidence to help settle Thai border disputeCambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has asked France to provide historical documents to help resolve an enduring border dispute with Thailand that twice spilled over into armed conflict last year, ... reuters.com