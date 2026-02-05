brittany mahomes normani and more nfl wags make a splash for sports illustrated swimsuit

Brittany Mahomes, Normani e altre mogli di giocatori NFL hanno attirato l’attenzione con le loro copertine su Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. La rivista ha scelto di mettere in mostra anche Claire Kittle, Christen Goff, Haley Cavinder e Ronika Love, che è incinta. La pubblicazione digitale sta facendo molto discutere, con immagini che mostrano alcune delle figure più in vista del mondo sportivo e dello spettacolo.

Photographed by Katherine Goguen, the group posed at South Seas resort on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers area for the magazine’s celebration of women redefining the “WAG” label. Simone Biles cheers on husband Jonathan Owens in custom jersey pants at Bears vs. Lions game Mahomes, 30, models an Ay Que Colour two-piece suit in Kansas City Chiefs red as an homage to her quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes’ longtime team. The mom of three made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024, also wearing a series of scarlet swimsuits. A former pro soccer player, Mahomes took the opportunity to talk up the rising profile of the National Women’s Soccer League and her role as founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

