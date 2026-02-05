Britney Spears si apre per la prima volta dopo aver vissuto 13 anni sotto la tutela del padre. La cantante dice di essere fortunata a essere ancora viva e confessa di avere paura della famiglia. La sua storia ha fatto il giro del mondo, tra accuse, dolore e una lunga battaglia legale per recuperare la libertà. Ora, Spears prova a ricostruire la sua vita, ma i ricordi di quegli anni pesano ancora molto.

Britney Spears candidly admitted that she’s “lucky to be alive” after surviving the way her family treated her. “As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone,” the pop star wrote via Instagram Wednesday. “For those of you in your family that have (sic) said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out . they were wrong. We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget.” “Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!!” Spears, 44, continued. “I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

© Pagesix.com - Britney Spears says she’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after how her family treated her: ‘I’m scared of them’

