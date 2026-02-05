Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas claps back at ‘outrage’ over singer’s ‘stolen land’ anti-ICE speech at Grammys 2026

Finneas risponde alle polemiche scoppiate dopo il discorso di sua sorella Billie Eilish ai Grammy 2026. La cantante aveva detto, tra le altre cose,

Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, came to the singer’s defense amid “outrage” over her anti-ICE remarks at the Grammys 2026 on Sunday. “Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech,” he wrote via Instagram Threads on Wednesday. “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files,” Finneas, 28, added. The siblings, notably, won the award for song of the year over the weekend for “Wildflower,” and Eilish railed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement while onstage. “I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room,” she began her speech. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

Finneas, il fratello di Billie Eilish, ha replicato alle polemiche scoppiate dopo il discorso della cantante ai Grammy 2026.

La serata dei Grammy 2026 si è accesa con un gesto forte di Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish’s Brother Responds to Outrage Over ‘Stolen Land’ CommentThe remark drew criticism over her residence being located on ancestral Tongva land in the greater Los Angeles basin. newsweek.com

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas slams 'very powerful old white men' after outrage over her Grammys speechFinneas has clapped back at those who he considers to be ‘very powerful old white men’ in a social media post defending his sister, Billie Eilish. The songwriter was proudly standing next to Eilish at ... unilad.com

Si è appena conclusa la cerimonia di assegnazione dei Grammy. Billie Eilish, col fratello Finneas, ha vinto l’ennesimo Grammy per la canzone dell’anno con “Wildflower”. “Per quanto mi senta grata, onestamente non sento il bisogno di dire altro se non che ne facebook

