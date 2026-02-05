Finneas, il fratello di Billie Eilish, ha replicato alle polemiche scoppiate dopo il discorso della cantante ai Grammy 2026. Billie aveva detto “F--k ICE” durante la sua dichiarazione, suscitando scalpore. Finneas ha difeso la sorella, spiegando che le sue parole volevano solo sottolineare il suo dissenso verso le politiche di immigrazione. La discussione continua a infiammare i social e i media italiani, mentre molti si dividono tra chi apprezza la posizione e chi la giudica eccessiva.

Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, came to the singer’s defense amid “outrage” over her anti-ICE remarks at the Grammys 2026 on Sunday. “Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech,” he wrote via Instagram Threads on Wednesday. “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files,” Finneas, 28, added. The siblings, notably, won the award for song of the year over the weekend for “Wildflower,” and Eilish railed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement while onstage. “I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room,” she began her speech. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

© Pagesix.com - Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas claps back at ‘outrage’ over singer’s anti-ICE acceptance speech at Grammys 2026

La serata dei Grammy 2026 si è accesa con un gesto forte di Billie Eilish.

Durante i Grammy Awards 2026, molte star come Justin Bieber e Billie Eilish hanno indossato spille con la scritta “ICE Out”.

