bad bunny dodges questions on surprise guests for super bowl halftime

Questa mattina, Bad Bunny ha evitato di rispondere alle domande sui possibili ospiti per il suo spettacolo al Super Bowl. Il cantante ha mantenuto il massimo riserbo, senza confermare né smentire se ci saranno collaborazioni sul palco domenica. La sua scelta di non svelare nulla ha alimentato i dubbi tra i fan, in attesa di scoprire cosa succederà durante l’evento.

Bad Bunny refused to spill even a single bean ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime Show. remaining super tight-lipped about whether anyone will join him on stage on Sunday. Benito held a press conference prior to the biggest performance of his superstar career. and during the Q&A, he said while he might have joked about it on "Saturday Night Live," folks don't even have to learn Spanish to enjoy his set -- they just gotta dance. Considering BB was a surprise appearance six years ago during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's gig, Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe asked if he's enlisting anyone for that same role at Levi's Stadium. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

