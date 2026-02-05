australia says attempted bombing of national day protest was act of terror

Le autorità australiane stanno indagando su un tentativo di attentato durante una manifestazione contro il governo. Un ordigno rudimentale è stato trovato vicino al luogo della protesta a Sydney, e gli investigatori lo considerano un atto di terrorismo. La polizia ha evacuato l’area e sta cercando di identificare i responsabili. Nessuno è rimasto ferito, ma l’episodio ha sollevato preoccupazioni sulla sicurezza pubblica in vista delle celebrazioni del giorno nazionale.

They arrested a 31-year-old man on accusations of hurling a homemade bomb into a crowd of several thousand people in the city of Perth. No one was injured because the bomb did not explode. Police and state leader Roger Cook said the man held white supremacist views and the attack was an attempt to target Aboriginal people, one of Australia’s two main Indigenous groups. “This charge . alleges the attack on Aboriginal people and other peaceful protesters was motivated by hateful, racist ideology,” Cook told a news conference. If proved, it carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. Polling shows a majority of Australians oppose moving the date of the holiday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Australia Day è stato commemorato quest'anno con manifestazioni chiamate “Invasion Day”, che hanno visto la partecipazione di migliaia di persone.

Attempted bombing at Perth Invasion Day rally declared a terrorist act

Australia says attempted bombing of national day protest was act of terrorSYDNEY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Australian authorities said on Thursday they were treating as a terrorism incident an attempt to bomb a rally protesting against the country's national day on January 26, the ... msn.com

Perth Invasion Day rally attempted bombing declared terrorist actThe attempted bombing of an Invasion Day rally in Perth's CBD last week is declared a terrorist attack by authorities. msn.com

