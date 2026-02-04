venezuelan expats who helped propel canada oil sands growth see return home as unlikely

A Calgary, molti ex espatriati venezuelani che hanno contribuito allo sviluppo degli oil sands si preparano a tornare in Venezuela. Luis Cabana, ingegnere professionista, ricorda quei tempi in cui camminava per il centro senza passare inosservato, grazie ai legami con altri venezuelani arrivati in Canada. Ora, con le prospettive cambiate, molti di loro stanno considerando di lasciare il Paese nordamericano, ritenendo improbabile un ritorno di crescita per le risorse petrolifere canadesi.

CALGARY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Professional engineer Luis Cabana couldn’t take a walk in downtown Calgary in the mid-2000s without someone he knew calling out to him in Spanish. Office towers in the corporate heart of Canada’s oil and gas sector were at the time heavily populated with Venezuelan expats who had fled persecution and economic stagnation in their home country. Wintry and vast, Canada is geographically far from the heat and humidity of Venezuela. But the oil sands of northern Alberta and Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt produce a remarkably similar variety of thick, tar-like heavy crude, a fact that over the decades prompted thousands of Venezuela’s best and brightest engineers, scientists and geologists to move to cities like Calgary, Edmonton and Fort McMurray. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

