Questa mattina a Abu Dhabi si sono riuniti di nuovo i negoziatori di Ucraina e Russia, sotto l’egida degli Stati Uniti. Dopo le prime discussioni, i rappresentanti hanno ripreso il dialogo per cercare di trovare una soluzione alla guerra che dura ormai da mesi. La speranza è che questa seconda tornata possa portare a qualche passo avanti, anche se le posizioni restano ancora distanti.

KYIV, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian negotiators began a second round of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, seeking to advance efforts to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two. The two-day trilateral meetings come after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia had exploited a U.S.-backed energy truce last week to stockpile munitions, attacking Ukraine with a record number of ballistic missiles on Tuesday. Ukraine’s peace negotiators have arrived in Abu Dhabi and started their first meetings, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing an unnamed source close to the delegation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine, Russia begin second round of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Approfondimenti su Ukraine Russia

Il presidente Zelenskiy ha annunciato che la data o il luogo del prossimo round di negoziati di pace mediati dagli Stati Uniti potrebbero cambiare.

Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

U.S., Russian officials hold Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi

Ultime notizie su Ukraine Russia

Argomenti discussi: Odessa under attack: a kindergarten and a school also hit; Kiev: 'Suspend Russia's membership in the IAA'. Kremlin: stop raids until 1 February on Kiev only; Serie A: Atalanta scores four goals against Parma, Juventus scores three against Napoli, and Roma and Milan draw.; Russian attack on miners' bus: 15 victims. Zelensky: next trilateral meetings on 4-5 February in Abu Dhabi.

Ukraine, Russia begin second round of US-brokered peace talks in Abu DhabiUkrainian and Russian negotiators began a second round of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, seeking to advance efforts to end Europe's biggest conflict since World ... yahoo.com

Russia-Ukraine war: Second round of peace talks set to begin in Abu DhabiThe main sticking point in the negotiations continues to be the long-term fate of territory in eastern Ukraine. msn.com

Nuovi colloqui Mosca-Kiev ad Abu Dhabi (presenti anche gli Usa). Pioggia di missili sull'Ucraina durante la visita di Rutte - facebook.com facebook

Manuel Rabaté lascia il Louvre Abu Dhabi per il Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in India ift.tt/qnAvky2 x.com