Ukraine Russia begin second round of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Questa mattina a Abu Dhabi si sono riuniti di nuovo i negoziatori di Ucraina e Russia, sotto l’egida degli Stati Uniti. Dopo le prime discussioni, i rappresentanti hanno ripreso il dialogo per cercare di trovare una soluzione alla guerra che dura ormai da mesi. La speranza è che questa seconda tornata possa portare a qualche passo avanti, anche se le posizioni restano ancora distanti.
KYIV, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian and Russian negotiators began a second round of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, seeking to advance efforts to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War Two. The two-day trilateral meetings come after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia had exploited a U.S.-backed energy truce last week to stockpile munitions, attacking Ukraine with a record number of ballistic missiles on Tuesday. Ukraine’s peace negotiators have arrived in Abu Dhabi and started their first meetings, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing an unnamed source close to the delegation. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Ukraine Russia
Zelenskiy says date or location of next round of US-brokered peace talks could change
Il presidente Zelenskiy ha annunciato che la data o il luogo del prossimo round di negoziati di pace mediati dagli Stati Uniti potrebbero cambiare.
Kremlin says Russia has invited Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to come to Moscow for peace talks
Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace.
U.S., Russian officials hold Ukraine peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Ultime notizie su Ukraine Russia
Argomenti discussi: Odessa under attack: a kindergarten and a school also hit; Kiev: 'Suspend Russia's membership in the IAA'. Kremlin: stop raids until 1 February on Kiev only; Serie A: Atalanta scores four goals against Parma, Juventus scores three against Napoli, and Roma and Milan draw.; Russian attack on miners' bus: 15 victims. Zelensky: next trilateral meetings on 4-5 February in Abu Dhabi.
Ukraine, Russia begin second round of US-brokered peace talks in Abu DhabiUkrainian and Russian negotiators began a second round of U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, seeking to advance efforts to end Europe's biggest conflict since World ... yahoo.com
Russia-Ukraine war: Second round of peace talks set to begin in Abu DhabiThe main sticking point in the negotiations continues to be the long-term fate of territory in eastern Ukraine. msn.com
Nuovi colloqui Mosca-Kiev ad Abu Dhabi (presenti anche gli Usa). Pioggia di missili sull'Ucraina durante la visita di Rutte - facebook.com facebook
Manuel Rabaté lascia il Louvre Abu Dhabi per il Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in India ift.tt/qnAvky2 x.com
Attraverso la ricerca si possono visualizzare altre notizie e contenuti multimediali online.