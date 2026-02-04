uk police ask government to withhold some mandelson documents

La polizia britannica ha chiesto al governo di non pubblicare alcuni documenti relativi a Peter Mandelson, l’ex ambasciatore del Regno Unito. La richiesta arriva dopo che sono emersi dettagli che potrebbero sollevare polemiche. Il governo sta valutando se acconsentire o meno alla richiesta, mentre il caso continua a far discutere.

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they had asked the government not to release some documents relating to Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassad. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La polizia britannica ha annunciato di aver aperto un’indagine su Peter Mandelson, ex ambasciatore del Regno Unito.

La polizia britannica ha aperto un’indagine su Peter Mandelson, l’ex ministro vicino al governo.

Police investigate Mandelson over claims he leaked information to Epstein

