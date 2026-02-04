La denuncia arriva da Human Rights Watch: secondo l’organizzazione, l’ex presidente americano Donald Trump ha messo sotto attacco alcuni dei pilastri fondamentali della democrazia negli Stati Uniti. La notizia circola dopo le recenti azioni e dichiarazioni di Trump, che sembrano mettere in discussione i principi su cui si basa il sistema democratico americano. La questione apre un nuovo fronte di polemiche e preoccupazioni sul futuro politico del Paese.

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has attacked key pillars of his country’s democracy, Human Rights Watch warned on Wednesday in its annual report, citing the Republican president’s immigration crackdown, threats to voting rights and other policies. Human Rights Watch Executive Director Philippe Bolopion said global democracy was now back at 1985 levels, according to some metrics. He said Russia, China and the United States were all less free than 20 years ago, and 72% of the world’s population was now living under autocracy. “It’s actually incredible to see how the Trump administration has really undermined all the pillars of U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trump has attacked pillars of democracy, Human Rights Watch says

