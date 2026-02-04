La tempesta Leo si abbatte sulla Penisola Iberica, portando pioggia torrenziale e forti venti. In Spagna e Portogallo, le autorità hanno già preso misure, sospendendo le lezioni in alcune zone e avvertendo la popolazione. Le condizioni meteo sono peggiorate nelle ultime ore, e le autorità continuano a monitorare la situazione, preparando interventi per gestire le conseguenze del maltempo.

Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET forecast that some parts of the southern Sierra Grazalema may see rainfall equivalent to a full year of precipitation from the storm. Authorities are concerned about the heightened risk of flooding as the ground remains saturated from the preceding storm and heavy rains last month. Spain recorded 119.3 mm of rainfall in January, 85% above the 1992-2020 average, making it the second-wettest January of the 21st century, the Environment Ministry said. High-risk regions include Grazalema, Campo de Gibraltar, Ronda and parts of Jaen, where residents received mobile alerts warning of the potential for heavy rainfall. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Storm Leo pounds Iberian Peninsula with torrential rains

