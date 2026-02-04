Il leader della Democratic Alliance in Sud Africa, John Steenhuisen, ha annunciato che non si presenterà di nuovo alle prossime elezioni di aprile. Durante una conferenza stampa a Johannesburg, Steenhuisen ha spiegato che questa sarà la sua ultima candidatura e ha ringraziato i sostenitori per il supporto negli anni. La decisione arriva in un momento di cambiamenti all’interno del partito, mentre si preparano le prossime scadenze politiche.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen told a press conference on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election as the party’s leader in April. Steenhuisen has led the pro-business DA since 2019 and is currently agriculture minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. “For the rest of this term of office, I will focus all of my time and energy as Minister of Agriculture on defeating the most devastating foot and mouth disease outbreak our country has ever seen,” he said. Steenhuisen ha guidato il DA pro-business dal 2019 ed è attualmente ministro dell’Agricoltura nel gabinetto del presidente Cyril Ramaphosa. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - South Africa’s DA leader won’t seek re-election in April

Approfondimenti su John Steenhuisen

Il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban ha negato che il paese debba tagliare la spesa pubblica dopo le elezioni di aprile.

Gli Stati Uniti hanno avviato le procedure per l’estradizione di un sospetto leader della gang di narcotrafficanti ecuadoregna Los Lobos, attualmente in Spagna.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

World leaders rip into Trump at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland | ABC NEWS

Ultime notizie su John Steenhuisen

Argomenti discussi: Boom del turismo in Sudafrica, numeri da record; Club Med South Africa Beach, top seller dell’estate 2026; Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari: dove il tempo ritrova il proprio ritmo tra Oceano e Big Five; La scoperta di Auschwitz: il volo dell'aereo 60 PR/694 partito da Foggia che dall'alto immortalò l'Olocausto - FoggiaToday.

South Africa's DA leader won't seek re-election in AprilJOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen told a press conference on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election as the party's leader in April. msn.com

Philippolis, South Africa EOLEE Semnut / derem 1999 - facebook.com facebook