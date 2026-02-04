soccer guardiola vows to speak up for victims of global conflicts

Pep Guardiola conferma che continuerà a usare la sua posizione da allenatore del Manchester City per parlare delle vittime di conflitti e violenze nel mondo. Il tecnico spagnolo ha detto di voler restare vicino a chi soffre e di usare la sua voce per sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica su questi temi.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Pep Guardiola said he will continue to use his platform as Manchester City manager to speak up for victims of global conflicts and violence. “Never, ever in the history of humanity have we had the information in front of our eyes watching more clearly than now,” Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday in Manchester. “The genocide in Palestine, what happened in Ukraine, what happened in Russia, what happened all around the world - in Sudan, everywhere,” he said, referring to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. “What happened in front of us? Do you want to see it? It’s our problems as human beings. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

