Serbia seeks EU gas deals as it reduces Russian supplies says President Vucic

Il presidente serbo Vucic ha annunciato che il paese sta cercando di ridurre la dipendenza dal gas russo. Serbia sta negoziando con l’Unione Europea per trovare nuovi fornitori di gas naturale. La mossa arriva mentre il paese cerca di diversificare le fonti di energia e diminuire le importazioni dalla Russia. I colloqui con l’UE sono già in corso e rappresentano un passo importante per la Serbia.

The Balkan country, which wants to join the EU, is one of Europe’s few remaining buyers of Russian natural gas - over 80% of its supplies come from there. But the EU has pressured Serbia to find alternatives as it tries to reduce cash flows to President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war chest. Serbia failed to secure a new long-term contract with Russia’s Gazprom last year, and a short-term deal reached in December expires on March 31. Vucic said he understood EU policy towards Russian energy, saying “we have to adjust our energy policies to certain demands and requests.” “Still we will have big quantities of Russian gas, but we are taking more and more from Europeans,” Vucic added in an interview at the presidency in Belgrade, flanked by an EU flag. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

