russian comedian jailed nearly six years over war veteran joke

A un comico russo è stato inflitto quasi sei anni di carcere dopo aver fatto una battuta su un veterano di guerra. La sentenza arriva in un momento di forte tensione nel paese, e la condanna ha aperto nuove polemiche sulla libertà di espressione in Russia.

A Reuters reporter in court said that the comedian, Artemy Ostanin, had been handed a sentence of five years and nine months and a fine of 300,000 roubles ($3,908). It was the latest in a series of rulings which have harshly punished people judged by the authorities to have spoken rudely or falsely about the Russian army at a time when it is fighting in Ukraine. Ostanin was also convicted of offending the feelings of Christians with another off-colour joke he made about Jesus, which angered Orthodox nationalists. His arrest and treatment were punishment enough for any offence he had caused, Ostanin said during his trial. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

