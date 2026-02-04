russian comedian jailed for nearly six years over war veteran joke

A Moscow, un comico russo è stato condannato a quasi sei anni di prigione. La sentenza arriva dopo che ha fatto una battuta su un veterano della guerra, accusato di aver incitato l’odio. La giustizia russa ha deciso di punire il comico per aver criticato un tema delicato, suscitando subito molte polemiche.

A Reuters reporter in court said that the comedian, Artemy Ostanin, had been handed a sentence of five years and nine months and a fine of 300,000 roubles ($3,908). It was the latest in a series of rulings which have harshly punished people judged by the authorities to have spoken rudely or falsely about the Russian army at a time when it is fighting in Ukraine. Ostanin was also convicted of offending the feelings of Christians with another off-colour joke he made about Jesus, which angered Orthodox nationalists. His arrest and treatment were punishment enough for any offence he had caused, Ostanin said during his trial. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

