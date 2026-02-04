La Russia conferma che la proposta di rimuovere l’uranio dall’Iran resta in piedi. Il ministero degli Esteri di Mosca ha detto che non ci sono cambiamenti sulla trattativa, anche se ancora non si sa se gli iraniani siano pronti a negoziare. La questione dell’uranio torna al centro delle discussioni tra i due paesi e sembra ancora aperta.

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a proposal to remove uranium from Iran as part of a deal to ease U.S. concerns was still on the table, but that it was for Tehran to decide whether or not to remove it. “Russia once offered to export Iran’s enriched uranium reserves to its territory. This initiative is still on the table,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters. “Only Iranians have the right to dispose of them, including deciding whether to export them outside the territory of Iran and, in case of a positive decision, where to export them to or not,” she said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Russia says uranium proposal for Iran is still on the table

Approfondimenti su Russia Iran

Il 30 dicembre, Vladimir Putin e Masoud Pezeshkian hanno avuto una telefonata durante la quale hanno esaminato lo stato delle relazioni bilaterali tra Russia e Iran.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Will Russia send troops to Iran Give us the uranium - 48-hour deadline - TURKEY MEETING TRUMP

Ultime notizie su Russia Iran

Russia Says Uranium Proposal for Iran Is Still on the TableMOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - ?Russia's ?foreign ministry ?said on Wednesday that ?a proposal to remove uranium ?from Iran as ?part of ?a ?deal to ease U.S. concerns was still on the table, but that it ... usnews.com

Russia says up to Iran to decide on uranium removal, says proposal still on the tableRussia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a proposal to remove uranium from Iran as part of a deal to ease US concerns was still on the table, but ... english.alarabiya.net

La spesa militare della Russia negli ultimi anni è stata fino a due terzi superiore al bilancio ufficiale della difesa, secondo un'analisi dell'intelligence della Germania. Si tratterebbe di una cifra pari al dieci per cento del PIL russo https://l.euronews.com/FPYn - facebook.com facebook