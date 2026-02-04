pope leo urges russia and us to renew last nuclear arms treaty

Questa mattina, il Papa ha fatto un appello ai leader di Russia e Stati Uniti affinché rinnovino il trattato nucleare New START. In Vaticano, Leo ha chiesto di evitare nuove escalation e di mantenere un equilibrio che garantisca la sicurezza di tutto il mondo. La sua richiesta arriva in un momento di tensioni tra le due potenze, con il rischio di un aumento delle armi nucleari.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, said during his weekly audience at the Vatican that the current world situation “calls for doing everything possible to avert a new arms race.” The treaty, signed in 2010, is due to expire on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed in September that the treaty could be informally extended for another year, but as of Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump had not responded. “I issue an urgent appeal not to let this instrument lapse,” said the pope. “It is more urgent than ever to replace the logic of fear and distrust with a shared ethic, capable of guiding choices toward the common good. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Domenica il Papa ha espresso grande preoccupazione per l’aumento delle tensioni tra Stati Uniti e Cuba.

Il trattato nucleare tra Stati Uniti e Russia sta per scadere.

