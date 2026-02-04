pope leo likely to visit peru in november bishop says

Il Papa potrebbe arrivare in Perù già a novembre. Lo ha annunciato il presidente dei vescovi cattolici del paese, che conferma i preparativi per la visita. Al momento, non ci sono ancora dettagli ufficiali, ma l’evento si sta definendo e molte persone attendono con ansia questa possibile visita del Papa.

Bishop Carlos Garcia Camader told a press conference in Lima it was “very probable” that Leo would visit in November or the first week of December. Garcia, who recently visited with the pope at the Vatican, put the chances of a visit at 80%. Leo, the former U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost, spent decades in Peru. He was first ordained a bishop for the diocese of Chiclayo, in the country’s northwest, and became a Peruvian citizen in 2015. Garcia joked at the press conference that while the likelihood of a visit to Peru was 80%, the likelihood that Leo would visit Chiclayo during any visit to the country was 100%. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Papa Leo visiterà l’Angola durante un viaggio in diversi paesi dell’Africa, come comunicato dall’ambasciatore vaticano nel paese.

Domenica il Papa ha espresso grande preoccupazione per l’aumento delle tensioni tra Stati Uniti e Cuba.

Pope Leo XIV Makes A Joke About The Holy Spirit In English

