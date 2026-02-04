La commissione giustizia della Camera delle Filippine ha respinto due tentativi di impeachment contro il presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. I deputati hanno detto che le accuse di corruzione e altri illeciti sono prive di fondamento e non hanno basi solide. La decisione mette fine a una serie di accuse che, secondo gli investigatori, non avrebbero mai avuto chance di andare avanti. La polemica si sposta ora su altri fronti politici, mentre Marcos resta in carica senza troppi problemi.

On a third day of discussions about the complaints filed separately by a lawyer and activists, the committee overwhelmingly decided both lacked merit. Marcos, who is midway through his term in office, had denied wrongdoing. The House of Representatives is expected to convene for a plenary vote where it could either uphold the committee’s findings or override the decisions. The chamber is currently dominated by loyalists of the president. The committee did not announce the next steps to be taken to handle the two complaints. For Marcos to be impeached it must be supported by at least one-third of the lower house. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Philippines House panel finds bid to impeach Marcos lacks substance

