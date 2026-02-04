Un attacco aereo ha colpito l’ospedale di Médecins Sans Frontières in Sud Sudan. L’ospedale, che fornisce assistenza a oltre 200.000 persone nella regione di Jonglei, è stato colpito senza preavviso. Non si conoscono ancora i dettagli sulle vittime o sui danni, ma l’evento ha suscitato molta preoccupazione tra le autorità e le organizzazioni umanitarie. La situazione nel territorio resta molto tesa, e questo attacco aumenta le tensioni nella zona.

The charity said in a statement that South Sudanese government forces were the only armed party in the country with the capacity to perform aerial attacks. Jonglei state’s information minister declined comment when contacted by Reuters, directing all questions to the army. Clashes that the United Nations says are occurring at a scale not seen since 2017 have been convulsing South Sudan for months, raising fears of a rekindling of civil war in Africa’s youngest country. In a separate incident earlier on Tuesday, MSF said its health facility in Pieri, also in Jonglei, was looted by unknown assailants, rendering it unusable. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - MSF says airstrike hit its hospital in South Sudan’s Jonglei state

Approfondimenti su MSF Hospital

Il segretario generale delle Nazioni Unite, Antonio Guterres, si dice molto preoccupato per l’aumento della violenza in Sud Sudan.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Ultime notizie su MSF Hospital

MSF Says Airstrike Hit Its Hospital in South Sudan's Jonglei StateNAIROBI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Médecins Sans Frontières said ?its ?hospital in South Sudan's Jonglei ?state, where it serves more than 200,000 people, was ?hit by an airstrike on Tuesday night, destroying ... usnews.com

South Sudan: MSF hospital bombarded by Government forcesA hospital in Jonglei State was hit on the night of 3 February, hours after the looting of a separate healthcare centre ... msf.org.uk

South Sudan – Renovation of the Morobo community house completed Morobo, South Sudan – January 2026 – The Salesians at Don Bosco Morobo in South Sudan have completed the renovation of the community house thanks to funds donated by Salesian - facebook.com facebook