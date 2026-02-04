Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump to be sentenced 

Ryan Routh, l’uomo che si nascondeva tra i cespugli di un campo da golf in Florida con un fucile semi-automatico, sta per essere condannato. L’accusa lo vede come il responsabile di aver tentato di assassinare Donald Trump. Ora il processo si avvia alla conclusione, e la sentenza potrebbe arrivare a breve. La vicenda ha attirato l’attenzione di tutti, anche per la sua natura inquietante.

FORT PIERCE, Florida, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ryan Routh, a man accused of hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf course with a semi-automatic rifle to try to assassinate Donald Trump less than two months before the 2024 U.S. election that returned him to the presidency, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday. Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to sentence Routh to life in prison during the hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida. Routh, 59, was convicted by a jury last September of five criminal counts including attempted assassination after serving as his own defense lawyer at trial. Routh has asked the judge, a Trump appointee, to impose a 27-year term. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

