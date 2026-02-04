La procura di Milano ha aperto un’inchiesta su un uomo di 80 anni, coinvolto in un’indagine per presunti “turismo da cecchino” a Sarajevo. L’uomo, italiano, è stato ascoltato nell’ambito delle verifiche sulla sua presenza nella capitale bosniaca durante il conflitto e sui suoi presunti comportamenti. La polizia sta verificando se abbia preso parte a questa attività o se si sia limitato a visitare i luoghi. La notizia ha suscitato molta curiosità e attenzione tra chi segue da vicino i fatti di Sarajevo e le vicende leg

The sources said the man, the first individual to be identified in the inquiry that began last year, is an 80-year-old former truck driver who lives near the northern Italian town of Pordenone. The prosecutors are investigating allegations that foreigners were paid to shoot at civilians during the siege of Sarajevo, Bosnia’s capital, during the war in the former Yugoslav republic three decades ago. The man, who was not named, faces charges of several counts of premeditated murder, aggravated by base motives, the sources said. They did not say whether he is suspected of directly carrying out killings or of helping with transport and logistics for clients. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Italy probes 80-year-old over alleged Sarajevo ‘sniper tourism’

Approfondimenti su Sarajevo Sniper Tourism

L’Italia ha espresso formalmente protesta e ha richiamato l’ambasciatore in Svizzera dopo la decisione di rilasciare su cauzione il proprietario di un bar svizzero coinvolto in un incendio mortale di Capodanno.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Ultime notizie su Sarajevo Sniper Tourism

Italy Probes 80-Year-Old Over Alleged Sarajevo 'Sniper Tourism'The sources ?said the man, the first ?individual to be identified in the inquiry that began last year, is an ?80-year-old former ?truck driver who lives near the northern Italian town of Pordenone. usnews.com

Rome Church Angel Restored to Look Like PM Meloni — Italy Launches Probe Into Basilica Scandal facebook