Il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban ha deciso di far cessare una causa legale contro una tassa chiamata “solidarity tax” che aveva sollevato molte polemiche a Budapest. La decisione arriva dopo che il sindaco della capitale aveva denunciato l’azione come un attacco allo stato di diritto. La vicenda ha acceso il dibattito politico nel paese e sollevato sospetti tra gli oppositori di Orban.

Budapest, run by liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony, has been locked in a financial dispute with Orban’s government over a “solidarity tax” payable to the state. The dispute contributed to a Moody’s downgrade of the city’s credit rating. Orban, in power since 2010, faces a tough reelection bid in parliamentary elections set for April 12. The European Union has suspended billions of euros worth of funding over Orban’s controversial rule-of-law reforms, hitting Hungary’s economy. Invoking special emergency powers, Orban said in a decree on Tuesday the pending lawsuit over the tax for 2023–2025 would be “terminated by the court. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hungary’s Orban orders tax lawsuit dropped, mayor says it’s an attack on rule of law

Approfondimenti su Hungary Orban

L'ex presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha espresso i suoi auguri di buona fortuna a Viktor Orban, primo ministro ungherese e alleato di lunga data, in vista della campagna elettorale in Ungheria.

Il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban ha negato che il paese debba tagliare la spesa pubblica dopo le elezioni di aprile.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Ultime notizie su Hungary Orban

Hungary's Orban to lead 'peace' rally, boosted by Trump(ANSA-AFP) - BUDAPEST, 23 OTT - Hungary's government and opposition will hold rival rallies in Budapest on Thursday, each looking to drum up support ahead of tense elections next year. A peace march ... ansa.it

Blocking Ukraine's EU accession, Orban is committing crime against Hungary – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha By blocking Ukraine's membership in the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is fulfilling Putin's wishes. At the same time, Orban is - facebook.com facebook

1/ Il regresso democratico degli Stati Uniti sotto Trump è stato molto più rapido e marcato rispetto a quello della Russia sotto Putin, dell'Ungheria sotto Orban, del Venezuela sotto Chavez,della Turchia sotto Erdogan. pubblicato oggi dal Financial Times a cura x.com