La Groenlandia ha registrato il gennaio più caldo di sempre, rompendo ogni record. Le temperature elevate stanno cambiando il modo in cui l’isola si muove economicamente, spostando l’attenzione dal settore della pesca a quello dei minerali. La notizia arriva mentre l’isola, al centro dell’attenzione internazionale, continua a subire gli effetti del climate change.

NUUK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Greenland, the Arctic island coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump, experienced its warmest January on record this year, as a rate of warming four times faster than the global average redraws the outlook for sectors from fishing to mining. Trump has said the U.S. must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, for security reasons although he has backed away from threats to take the island by force. Preliminary temperature readings from the Danish Meteorological Institute in the Greenlandic capital Nuuk averaged +0.2 degrees Celsius (32.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in January, the highest on record and well above the historical average of -7. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Greenland shatters temperature record, redrawing economy from fishing to minerals

