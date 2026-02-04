Friedrich Merz vola in Medio Oriente per stringere nuovi accordi. Il cancelliere tedesco si è appena messo in viaggio verso Arabia Saudita, Qatar e Emirati, con l’obiettivo di rafforzare i rapporti nel settore energetico e militare. Merz incontrerà i leader locali per discutere di collaborazioni e investimenti, cercando di consolidare le alleanze e di diversificare le fonti di approvvigionamento per la Germania. La visita arriva in un momento di grande attenzione internazionale sulla regione e le sue risorse.

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz began a tour of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday aiming to forge energy and arms partnerships as Europe’s biggest and richest economy sought to reduce dependence on the U.S. and China. “Our partners may not all share the same values and interests, but they share the view that we need a world order in which we trust agreements and treat each other with respect,” he added. The tour, which follows visits to Brazil and South Africa last year and India last month, is part of a broader German initiative to diversify global alliances. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Germany’s Merz heads to Saudi, Gulf in quest for new partners

Il presidente siriano Ahmed al-Sharaa ha annullato la visita prevista a Berlino, inizialmente programmata per lunedì e martedì.

Un ufficiale iraniano ha chiarito che le Guardie rivoluzionarie non hanno intenzione di organizzare esercitazioni militari con fuoco reale nello Stretto di Hormuz.

