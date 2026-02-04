French president’s top diplomat held talks in Moscow on Tuesday sources say

Questa mattina a Mosca, il ministro degli Esteri francese ha incontrato i funzionari russi. La visita arriva in un momento di tensione tra i due paesi, senza che siano stati ancora annunciati risultati concreti. Intanto, le parti si sono limitate a confermare incontri formali, senza fare dichiarazioni ufficiali sui contenuti discussi.

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron’s most senior diplomat was in Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks with Russian officials, said a source who was aware of the meeting and two diplomatic sources. The first source said Emmanuel Bonne, who has been at the helm of Macron’s diplomatic cell since 2019, had met officials at the Kremlin. He did not give more details beyond saying the aim was to have dialogue on key issues, most importantly Ukraine. The two diplomatic sources said allies had been made aware of the initiative and that Bonne had held talks with Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

