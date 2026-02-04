Tragedia al largo di Chios, in Grecia. Quindici migranti sono morti dopo che la loro imbarcazione si è scontrata con una nave della guardia costiera, è capovolta e affondata nel Mar Egeo. La Guardia costiera greca ha confermato il bilancio, mentre i soccorritori cercano di recuperare i superstiti e capire cosa sia successo. La vicenda riaccende ancora una volta il dibattito sulle rotte migratorie nel Mediterraneo.

The collision occurred after a migrant boat sailing towards Chios with its navigation lights switched off ignored signals from a coast guard patrol vessel and changed course, the coast guard said in a statement. The migrant boat capsized and sank due to the severity of the impact, causing all passengers on board to fall into the sea a few miles off the coast of Turkey, the statement said. Reuters was unable to independently verify how the collision occurred. Greek authorities later recovered the bodies of 14 people and rescued 25 others – seven women, seven men and 11 minors – the statement added. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Fifteen migrants die after boat collides with Greek coast guard vessel off Chios, coast guard says

Argomenti discussi: Fifteen migrants died off Greece after boat collision with coast guard.