Factbox-Who are the contenders to be Thailand’s next prime minister?

La corsa alla poltrona di primo ministro in Thailandia si infiamma. Tra pochi giorni, il 8 febbraio, si vota per eleggere il nuovo governo. Tre principali partiti si sfidano per il potere, e il clima tra i candidati si fa sempre più teso. I cittadini sono chiamati alle urne per scegliere il futuro del Paese, mentre i sondaggi continuano a mostrare incertezza sui risultati.

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thailand will hold a general election on February 8, in a three-way contest of major parties to decide the leader of the Southeast Asian nation over the next four years. Here are contenders from among 93 eligible names parties have submitted as potential candidates for prime minister. His frenetic lobbying for support from Paetongtarn's coalition partners and the opposition underlines his credentials as a seasoned political dealmaker willing to work with any party to get in government. In a volatile political climate fraught with bitter rivalries, Anutin has been a rare bridge between warring political elites, giving him significant pull across party lines.

Il prossimo 8 febbraio, la Thailandia si appresta a votare per le elezioni generali.

La Thailandia si prepara a votare domenica prossima.

