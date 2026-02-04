Donald Trump chiede alla Minnesota di intensificare l’aiuto nell’applicazione delle leggi federali sull’immigrazione. Il presidente ha ribadito la sua richiesta durante un incontro con le autorità locali, sottolineando la necessità di rafforzare i controlli e le operazioni contro l’immigrazione irregolare. La risposta della regione potrebbe influenzare le future politiche e i rapporti tra Washington e lo stato.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants more help from Minnesota with enforcing federal immigration laws. Minnesota says its state-run prison system has long cooperated with federal immigration agents, to the maximum extent required and allowed by law. So do many sheriff-run county jails. Trump administration officials have said the deployment of thousands of armed agents into Minnesota’s cities to deport migrants would continue if they do not get more cooperation from state and local officials. The agents have fatally shot two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis who were observing or protesting the surge, sparking angry demonstrations across the country. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Factbox-Trump tells Minnesota to help more with US immigration enforcement. What does it already do?

Approfondimenti su Minnesota Immigration

Le recenti politiche di controllo dell’immigrazione adottate dall’amministrazione Trump hanno provocato un aumento di scontri violenti.

Negli Stati Uniti, l'intensificazione delle politiche migratorie promosse dall'amministrazione Trump ha suscitato attenzione e preoccupazione.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

Ultime notizie su Minnesota Immigration

Factbox-Trump tells Minnesota to help more with US immigration enforcement. What does it already do?Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants more help from Minnesota with enforcing federal immigration laws. Minnesota says its state-run prison system has long cooperated with ... yahoo.com

Factbox-What is the Minnesota social welfare scandal that has drawn Trump’s ire?Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly invoked a scandal around the theft of federal funds intended for social-welfare programs in Minnesota as a rationale for sending thousands ... internazionale.it