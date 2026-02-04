La Casa Bianca ha appena rilasciato una nuova licenza che permette di inviare diluenti negli impianti venezuelani. L’annuncio arriva mentre le tensioni tra Stati Uniti e Caracas continuano, e segna un passo concreto verso una possibile riapertura delle relazioni economiche. Il Dipartimento del Tesoro ha confermato che l’autorizzazione è stata concessa, ma non ha ancora dettagli sui tempi o sulle quantità. Per ora, si tratta di un segnale di apertura, anche se la strada resta ancora lunga.

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a new license authorizing the supply to Venezuela of U.S. diluents, a key fuel needed to produce exportable crude oil grades in the country, according to a document shown to Reuters by an administration official. WASHINGTON, 3 febbraio (Reuters) - Il Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti ha rilasciato martedì una nuova licenza che autorizza la fornitura al Venezuela di diluenti statunitensi, un combustibile chiave necessario per produrre gradi di greggio esportabili nel paese. diluenti statunitensi, un combustibile chiave necessario per produrre gradi di greggio esportabili nel paese, secondo un documento mostrato a Reuters da un funzionario dell’amministrazione. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Internazionale.it - Exclusive-US Treasury issues license authorizing US diluent supply to Venezuela, official says

