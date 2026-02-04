exclusive state prisons grew deadlier and more violent amid guard shortage review finds

Le prigioni statali negli Stati Uniti sono diventate più violente e mortali negli ultimi cinque anni. Un rapporto rivela che, tra carenze di personale e problemi di gestione, gli incidenti violenti sono aumentati e il numero di decessi si è avvicinato al 50%. Le autorità faticano a mantenere l’ordine, e la situazione rischia di peggiorare ancora.

The United States locks away more people than any other nation, including about 1 million people in state-run prisons. The previously unreported evaluation, paid for by the U.S. Department of Justice and conducted by an initiative called Safe Inside, found that those systems are under increasing strain, even as many states sharply reduced the number of people they locked up. “We have less staff and they’re asked to do more,” said John Wetzel, a former head of Pennsylvania’s prison system and the chairman of Safe Inside, a nonpartisan research effort focused on improving state prisons. “We’re seeing the increased deaths, increase of assaults and there’s no argument that these are going up. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

