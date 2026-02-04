exclusive donors reluctant to fund us led gaza plan as hamas disarmament push stalls sources say

La corsa ai fondi per la ricostruzione di Gaza si rallenta. Gli Stati Uniti non riescono ancora a convincere i donatori a sostenere il piano, mentre il tentativo di disarmare Hamas sembra fermo. Le fonti parlano di una situazione ancora incerta e di pochi avanzamenti concreti.

JERUSALEM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. has yet to secure funding commitments for its Gaza reconstruction plan as potential donors voice concerns that disagreements over Hamas disarmament could lead Israel to resume full-scale war in the enclave, sources told Reuters. Hamas laying down its weapons is a key requirement under Donald Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war. It calls for Israel’s military to withdraw troops as Hamas disarms and for Gaza’s reconstruction to be overseen by a “Board of Peace” chaired by the U.S. President. Trump’s plan got a boost this week with the reopening of Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

