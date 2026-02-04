La polizia di Pima County ha confermato che al momento nessuno è stato ancora individuato come sospettato nel caso della scomparsa di Nancy Guthrie. Le autorità continuano le indagini, ma finora non ci sono arresti o nomi su cui concentrarsi. La famiglia aspetta notizie e spera in una svolta.

6:55 AM PT -- No suspects have been identified in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday morning. The department tells TMZ. "We have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case. Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results." They add, "We are not confirming the car being seized, we are unsure where that reporter is getting that information." There's a potentially stunning twist in the kidnapping of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

© Tmz.com - Cops Deny Report Claiming Savannah Guthrie's Brother-In-Law 'May Be' a Suspect

Una chiesa di Tucson, in Arizona, ha accolto amici e familiari di Nancy Guthrie, la madre di Savannah Guthrie, la conduttrice di “Today”.

Savannah Guthrie ha rivolto una richiesta diretta al rapitore di sua madre, un’ottantaquattrenne scomparsa.

