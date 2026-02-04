congo rebel leader claims responsibility for drone attack on strategic northeast city

Il leader dei ribelli dell’AFCM23 in Congo ha rivendicato l’attacco con i droni che ha colpito una città strategica nel nord-est del paese. La notizia arriva dopo che i ribelli hanno annunciato di essere stati loro a lanciare l’attacco, senza fornire dettagli sulle conseguenze o sui danni. La regione è da tempo teatro di tensioni e scontri tra le forze governative e i gruppi ribelli, e questa rivendicazione rischia di aumentare la tensione nella zona. La situazione resta molto tesa, e le autorità locali stanno ancora valutando l

The government of Tshopo province, where Kisangani is located, said in a statement on Sunday that eight explosive-laden drones had targeted the airport serving Kisangani. In a post on X, Corneille Nangaa, who leads the AFC, said the attack demonstrated that Congo’s military no longer had air superiority. “The use of Kisangani as a platform for projecting terror against our territories is now prohibited. The sanctuary of this rear base is over,” he said. Congo’s military has not responded to requests for comment on the attacks. Il governo della provincia di Tshopo, dove si trova Kisangani, ha detto in un comunicato di domenica che otto droni carichi di esplosivo avevano preso di mira l’aeroporto di Kisangani. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un attacco con droni ha colpito l’aeroporto di Kisangani, nel nord-est della Repubblica Democratica del Congo.

