ck hutchison unit launches arbitration against panama over port ruling

La CK Hutchison ha avviato un’arbitrato internazionale contro Panama. La disputa nasce dopo una decisione di un tribunale locale riguardo a una questione portuale. La società di Hong Kong si difende, contestando la sentenza e chiedendo un intervento internazionale. La vicenda potrebbe influenzare gli affari tra le due parti e mettere in discussione gli accordi sul porto.

Panama’s Supreme Court last week ruled the contracts violated Panama’s constitution by giving the company exclusive privileges and tax exemptions. It is unclear how long the arbitration proceedings could take, although given the political sensitivities and complexity of the deal, it could drag on for a number of years, some analysts said. The decision casts doubt on the future ownership of the two ports and CK Hutchison’s planned $23 billion deal to sell its port businesses. “The board strongly disagrees with the determination and corresponding actions in Panama,” CK Hutchison said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

