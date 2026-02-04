Un attacco armato nella notte ha devastato una piccola comunità nello stato di Kwara, in Nigeria. Secondo le prime testimonianze, almeno 35 persone sono state uccise e molte case e negozi sono stati bruciati dai banditi. La zona è ancora sotto shock, mentre le autorità cercano di capire cosa sia successo e di garantire la sicurezza dei superstiti. La comunità chiede giustizia e interventi più efficaci.

BAUCHI, Nigeria, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Armed bandits killed at least 35 people and burned homes and shops during an attack late on Tuesday on a remote community in Nigeria’s. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - At least 35 killed as bandits raid Kwara state community, lawmaker says

Approfondimenti su Kwara State Community

Gli Stati Uniti hanno condotto un’operazione militare in Siria, colpendo 35 obiettivi dell’Isis.

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

Ultime notizie su Kwara State Community

Argomenti discussi: At least 32 dead in Gaza from Israeli raids. Tajani: Italy willing to send Carabinieri to Rafah.

At least 35 killed as bandits raid Kwara state community, lawmaker saysArmed bandits killed at least 35 people and burned homes and shops during an attack late on Tuesday on a remote community in Nigeria's north-central Kwara State, a state lawmaker said on Wednesday. reuters.com

At least 35 people killed during Iran protests, rights group saysAt least 35 people have been killed during the last 10 days of protests across Iran, a human rights group has said. The foreign-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that two of ... sg.news.yahoo.com