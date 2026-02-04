At least 35 killed as bandits raid Kwara state community lawmaker says
Un attacco armato nella notte ha devastato una piccola comunità nello stato di Kwara, in Nigeria. Secondo le prime testimonianze, almeno 35 persone sono state uccise e molte case e negozi sono stati bruciati dai banditi. La zona è ancora sotto shock, mentre le autorità cercano di capire cosa sia successo e di garantire la sicurezza dei superstiti. La comunità chiede giustizia e interventi più efficaci.
BAUCHI, Nigeria, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Armed bandits killed at least 35 people and burned homes and shops during an attack late on Tuesday on a remote community in Nigeria’s. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
At least 35 killed as bandits raid Kwara state community, lawmaker saysArmed bandits killed at least 35 people and burned homes and shops during an attack late on Tuesday on a remote community in Nigeria's north-central Kwara State, a state lawmaker said on Wednesday. reuters.com
