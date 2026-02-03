Zelenskiy | Ukraine awaits US reaction to overnight Russian attacks

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina aspetta una risposta dagli Stati Uniti dopo le violente attacchi russi avvenuti nelle ultime ore. Zelenskiy ha spiegato che la situazione sul campo rimane difficile e che il governo ucraino sta monitorando attentamente gli sviluppi, sperando in un sostegno concreto dall’alleato americano. La tensione tra i due paesi si mantiene alta mentre le truppe russe continuano a condurre operazioni militari nel territorio ucraino.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine was waiting for U.S. reaction to Russia’s overnight attack on his country’s cities that caused further damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “We expect a response from the United States to the Russian strikes. It was America’s proposal to stop strikes on energy infrastructure during diplomat efforts and the cold winter period,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. Zelenskiy said Ukraine had been expected to make concessions, but it was also up to Russia to make concessions, mainly “to stop the aggression”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Zelenskiy: Ukraine awaits U.S. reaction to overnight Russian attacks

Approfondimenti su Ukraine Attacks

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’intenzione di dichiarare lo stato di emergenza nel settore energetico, in risposta ai danni causati dagli attacchi russi.

Il segretario generale della NATO, Mark Rutte, ha avuto un colloquio con il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy, affrontando le recenti offensive russe e le questioni energetiche che interessano l'Ucraina.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Ukraine ERASED a Billion Dollar Arsenal in One Night — Then THIS Happened! #ukraine

Ultime notizie su Ukraine Attacks

Zelenskiy: Ukraine awaits US reaction to overnight Russian attacksFeb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine was waiting for U.S. reaction to Russia's overnight attack on his country's cities that caused further damage to ... msn.com

Ukraine Awaits U.S. Security Guarantees Amid Ongoing TalksPresident Zelenskiy announced the readiness of a U.S. document on security guarantees for Ukraine, awaiting signing confirmation. Recent talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi made some progress, but no deal ... devdiscourse.com