us military says some forces have been dispatched to nigeria

La presenza militare americana in Nigeria si fa più concreta. Gli Stati Uniti hanno inviato un piccolo team di soldati nel paese africano, senza però specificare dettagli sulle operazioni in corso. La notizia arriva da fonti ufficiali e alimenta le tensioni nella regione, dove la situazione rimane complessa. Per ora, nessuna conferma su quale sia il compito specifico delle truppe statunitensi sul territorio.

DAKAR, Feb 3 - The U.S. has sent a small team of troops to Nigeria, the general in charge of the U.S. command for Africa said on Tuesday, the first acknowledgment of U.S. forces on the ground since Washington struck by air on Christmas Day. President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on what he described as Islamic State targets in Nigeria in December and said there could be more U.S. military action there. Reuters earlier reported that the U.S. had been conducting surveillance flights over the country from Ghana since at least late November. The top general said the U.S. team was sent after both countries agreed that more needed to be done to combat the terrorist threat in West Africa. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

