Dopo l’attacco russo alle infrastrutture energetiche ucraina, il governo di Kyiv annuncia che rivedrà la strategia delle negoziazioni con Mosca. Zelenskiy ha dichiarato che ci saranno modifiche alle modalità di dialogo, in risposta alla grave escalation di ieri notte. I responsabili si preparano a gestire una situazione più complessa, mentre i danni all’energia aumentano il rischio di blackout nel paese. La guerra entra in una nuova fase, con le tensioni che continuano a salire.

“It was a deliberate attack against energy infrastructure, involving a record number of ballistic missiles,” Zelenskiy said. “The Russian army exploited the U.S. proposal to briefly halt strikes not to support diplomacy, but to stockpile missiles and wait until the coldest days of the year, when temperatures across large parts of Ukraine drop below -20°C (-4°F).” The next round of peace talks with Russian and U.S. officials is due to start on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. “È stato un attacco deliberato contro le infrastrutture energetiche, che ha coinvolto un numero record di missili balistici”, ha detto Zelenskiy. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine to adjust peace negotiators’ work after Russia’s strike, Zelenskiy says

Approfondimenti su Ukraine Russia

Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace.

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina si sta preparando per nuovi negoziati di pace la prossima settimana.

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations hit crucial stage as deadly strikes continue in Kyiv

Ultime notizie su Ukraine Russia

Ukraine to adjust peace negotiators' work after Russia's strike, Zelenskiy saysThe work of Ukraine's negotiating team will be adjusted after Russia's overnight attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, which involved a record number of ballistic missiles, President Volodymyr ... reuters.com

Ukraine to Revise Negotiation Strategy Following Russian Missile AttacksThe Russian army exploited the U.S. proposal to briefly halt strikes not to support diplomacy, but to stockpile missiles and wait until the coldest days of the year, when temperatures across large ... globalbankingandfinance.com

New Italian Aid for Ukraine: a Familiar Route with an Unusual Stop. Details in the first comment - facebook.com facebook