L’Ucraina ha raggiunto un accordo con i paesi occidentali su un piano a più livelli per far rispettare eventuali cessate il fuoco con la Russia. Se Mosca continuerà a violare gli accordi, ci sarà una risposta militare coordinata. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di tensioni e violazioni da parte russa, che hanno aumentato la preoccupazione in tutta la regione. Ora si cerca di mettere nero su bianco un sistema che permetta di reagire prontamente e in modo deciso.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed with western partners that persistent Russian violations of any future ceasefire agreement will be met by a co-ordinated military res. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine agrees multi-tier plan for enforcing any ceasefire with Russia, FT reports

Approfondimenti su Ukraine Russia

Recentemente, le tensioni tra Stati Uniti ed Europa sono emerse a causa delle proposte di Donald Trump riguardo a Greenland e a una possibile “Board of Peace”.

La ministra francese delle Finanze, Roland Lescure, ha avvertito il Segretario del Tesoro statunitense, Scott Bessent, riguardo alle potenziali conseguenze di un’azione degli Stati Uniti nei confronti della Groenlandia.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Ukraine 'agrees to US-brokered peace plan’ to end Russia war

Ultime notizie su Ukraine Russia

Ukraine agrees multi-tier plan for enforcing any ceasefire with RussiaUkraine has agreed with western partners that persistent Russian violations of any future ceasefire agreement would be met by a co-ordinated military response from Europe and the US, according to ... ft.com

Ukraine agrees multi-tier plan for enforcing any ceasefire with Russia, FT reportsUkraine has agreed with western partners that persistent Russian violations of any future ceasefire agreement will be met by a co-ordinated military response from Europe and the U.S., the Financial ... reuters.com

"In response to the extremely difficult situation in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv, where due to constant Russian shelling, electricity is supplied only for a few hours at night, and heat supply in many areas is severely disrupted, Lithuania is urgently transferring to Uk - facebook.com facebook