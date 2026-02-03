The Muppet Show su Disney+ | trailer super ospiti e quando esce

Disney+ ha annunciato l’arrivo di The Muppet Show, un evento imperdibile per gli appassionati di pupazzi. Il celebre show, che festeggia i 50 anni, torna con nuovi episodi e grandi ospiti. La piattaforma ha pubblicato il trailer e svelato quando sarà disponibile. I fan aspettano con ansia di rivivere le gag e le canzoni di sempre, questa volta in streaming.

Un evento speciale con dei super ospiti. Disney+ annuncia The Muppet Show, l'evento dei pupazzi più famosi del globo che taglia il traguardo del mezzo secolo di vita. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere. The Muppet Show, il trailer The Muppet Show, le anticipazioni e le guest star È il momento.🔗 Leggi su Today.it

A new generation revives 'The Muppet Show' and it's as delightful as everThis isn't the first reincarnation of Jim Henson's crew, but it's one of the best in a very long time. Seth Rogen is an executive producer, and Maya Rudolph and Sabrina Carpenter guest star. npr.org

‘The Muppet Show’ Review: Seth Rogen’s Faithful Reboot of a TV Classic Plays the HitsThings started off strong with the 2011 film The Muppets, a charmingly nostalgic reboot that went out of its way to remind us why we loved Kermit, Fozzie, Miss Piggy, and Gonzo in the first place. indiewire.com

Primo poster dello speciale dedicato al ritorno di "THE MUPPET SHOW". • Con la partecipazione speciale di Sabrina Carpenter. • Prodotto da Seth Rogen. In anteprima il 4 febbraio su Disney+ e ABC. - facebook.com facebook