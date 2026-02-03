Taiwan must look to democracies not China for trade cooperation president says

Taiwan punta alle democrazie per il commercio. Il presidente Lai Ching-te ha detto che l’isola deve rafforzare i rapporti con i paesi democratici, piuttosto che con la Cina, per le collaborazioni economiche. La priorità è trovare alleati che condividano valori simili, evitando di dipendere da Pechino.

Senior Taiwanese and U.S. officials last week discussed cooperation in artificial intelligence, tech and drones at a high-level forum launched during the first Trump administration, with the U.S. State Department praising Taipei as a “vital partner.” The two sides signed statements on cooperation on economic security and on the Pax Silica Declaration - a U.S.-led initiative aimed at securing AI and semiconductor supply chains amid intense competition from Beijing, Washington’s main strategic rival and which claims Taiwan as its own territory. Speaking at a news conference at the presidential office about the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

