nigerian state police charge ex justice minister malami with terrorism offences

La polizia dello stato nigeriano ha arrestato e accusato l’ex-ministro della Giustizia Abubakar Malami e suo figlio, Abdulaziz, di cinque reati legati al terrorismo. L’ufficio di polizia ha comunicato le accuse questa mattina, senza fornire molti dettagli sui capi di imputazione. Malami, che ha ricoperto ruoli importanti nel governo, ora si trova al centro di un’indagine che ha colpito anche la sua famiglia. La vicenda sta suscitando molta attenzione nel paese, con la comunità che aspetta sviluppi e risposte ufficiali.

Prosecutors allege Malami, in November 2022, knowingly abetted terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to him while he served as attorney general. The pair pleaded not guilty and were ordered to remain in the custody of the Department of State Security ahead of commencement of trial on February 20 after rejecting an oral bail. The arraignment adds to Malami’s widening legal troubles, which include separate ongoing money-laundering proceedings and a related asset-forfeiture case before the Federal High Court. In December, Malami was charged with 16 counts of money laundering and conspiracy involving billions of naira. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un tribunale d'appello degli Stati Uniti ha respinto la richiesta del Dipartimento di Giustizia di incriminare ulteriori cinque persone coinvolte in una manifestazione presso una chiesa in Minnesota.

Il ministro della Giustizia del Brasile, Ricardo Lewandowski, ha rassegnato le proprie dimissioni, come comunicato dal ministero.

