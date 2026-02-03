A New York nasce un nuovo team di osservatori legali che indosseranno gilet viola per seguire da vicino le operazioni di deportazione avviate dall’amministrazione Trump. I volontari si preparano a monitorare le azioni delle autorità, documentando ogni dettaglio sul campo. La decisione arriva dopo le recenti tensioni e le polemiche sulle politiche migratorie adottate negli Stati Uniti.

The announcement follows weeks of sometimes violent tumult in Minneapolis, where U.S. President Donald Trump has deployed thousands of armed, masked agents as he tries to deport more migrants than any of his predecessors. “I am proud to protect New Yorkers’ constitutional rights to speak freely, protest peacefully, and go about their lives without fear of unlawful federal action,” James, a Democrat, said in a statement. “We have seen in Minnesota how quickly and tragically federal operations can escalate in the absence of transparency and accountability.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which enforces immigration law, did not respond to a request for comment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - New York to monitor Trump’s deportation efforts with new legal observers

Approfondimenti su Trump Deportation

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Let Them Be Angry: MAGA Fans on Trump's Deportation Plan

Ultime notizie su Trump Deportation

Argomenti discussi: Gaza: medico che ha scritto sul New York Times era un colonnello di Hamas; Apple presenta il nuovo cinturino Black Unity per Apple Watch; Vietato dire Attenzione al ghiaccio: il governo blocca le espressioni che possono creare equivoci con l'agenzia Ice durante la tempesta su New York; Il medico di Gaza che ha accusato Israele di genocidio firmando due editoriali sul New York Times era un colonnello di Hamas, fotografato con tanto di uniforme – Israele.net.

New York to monitor Trump's deportation efforts with new legal observersBy Jonathan Allen NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - New York is creating a team of legal observers that will don purple vests to monitor and record the Trump administration's immigration enforcement ... msn.com

New York To Monitor ICE With New ‘Legal Observation Project’New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday the launch of a state-led initiative designed to monitor and document federal immigration ... tampafp.com

AEROPORTO OLBIA: BOOM AVIAZIONE GENERALE IN ATTESA DEL VOLO DIRETTO PER NEW YORK E DELLE NUOVE ROTTE DA GIUGNO Il servizio di Giandomenico Mele nel #TGLive - facebook.com facebook

Il New York Times: #Teheran pronto a sospendere il programma #nucleare #Usa x.com