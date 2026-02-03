iran president gives go ahead for talks with us

Il presidente iraniano ha dato il via libera a nuove trattative con gli Stati Uniti. Secondo quanto riferiscono fonti ufficiali, l’obiettivo è proteggere gli interessi nazionali, ma a condizione che vengano evitati “minacce e aspettative irragionevoli”. La decisione arriva in un momento di tensioni crescenti tra i due paesi, e apre la strada a possibili incontri per trovare un punto di dialogo.

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Talks with the U.S. should be pursued to secure national interests as long as “threats and unreasonable expectations” are avoided, President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X on Tuesday. “Taking into account demands from friendly regional countries to respond to the U.S. President’s suggestion for talks, I instructed the foreign minister to prepare the ground for equitable and fair negotiations . should an atmosphere free of threats and unreasonable expectations arise,” Pezeshkian said. “Tenendo conto delle richieste dei Paesi regionali amici di rispondere al suggerimento del Presidente degli Stati Uniti per i colloqui, ho incaricato il ministro degli Esteri di preparare il terreno per negoziati equi e giusti. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

