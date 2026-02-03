french prosecutors seek public office bans in le pen appeals trial

I pubblici ministeri francesi chiedono all’ultimo momento di confermare la maggior parte della condanna contro Marine Le Pen nel processo legato alla sua campagna elettorale. Durante l’udienza a Parigi, hanno insistito che la leader del Rassemblement National non deve poter ricoprire cariche pubbliche, ripetendo le accuse di finanziamenti illeciti e di aver manipolato i fondi europei. La decisione definitiva arriverà nei prossimi giorni, ma nel frattempo il caso tiene banco tra politica e giustizia.

The initial ruling, in March last year, was a major setback for Le Pen as it banned her from running for office for five years, effective immediately. If that ruling is fully confirmed, Le Pen will not be able to run in next year’s presidential election. If the ban is substantially shorter, or if there is no ban, she could still take part. In last year’s ruling the court said that Le Pen had been “at the heart” of a scheme to misappropriate more than 4 million euros of EU funds and use them to pay the far-right party’s staff back home. Le Pen told the court in her appeals trial that she had no sense of having done anything wrong, and had appealed against the ruling along with others from her party. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

